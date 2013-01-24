Great tasting hot drinks
A hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot soup 100°C. Turn the control knob of the Philips electric kettle to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Great tasting hot drinks
A hot drink has to be made at an ideal temperature: green tea needs water up to 80°C, instant coffee 90°C and black tea, hot soup 100°C. Turn the control knob of the Philips electric kettle to the right icon and enjoy your favorite drink. See all benefits
Temperature control knob to deliver maximum flavor for your drinks.
Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving up energy and water, contributing to a better environment.
Spring lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.
Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready
Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.
Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.
The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.
The removable anti-limescale filter ensures the water you pour into your cup is clean.
The stainless steel concealed element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
Design specifications
General specifications
Technical specifications
Dimensions
Service