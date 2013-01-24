Home
Viva Collection

Kettle

HD4677/40
1 Awards
  Boil just what you need
    Viva Collection Kettle

    HD4677/40
    Boil just what you need

    The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips electric kettle HD4677/40 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment

    Viva Collection Kettle

    Boil just what you need

    The unique ''one cup indicator'' feature of this stylish designed Philips electric kettle HD4677/40 allows you to boil only the water you need. Therefore, you can easily save up to 66% energy and reduce your impact on environment See all benefits

      Boil just what you need

      This kettle save up to 66 % energy

      • 1.7 L 2400 W
      • 1 cup indicator
      • White lavender
      • Hinged lid
      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      One cup indicator to boil only the water you need

      Enabling consumers to boil the amount of water they need, and therefore saving of up to 66% energy and water, contributing to a better environment.

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning

      Hinged lid with large opening for easy filling and cleaning, also avoiding steam contact.

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      Flat heating element for fast boiling and easy cleaning

      The stainless steel concealed element of the Philips kettle ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.

      Bell rings when your water is ready

      Bell rings when your water is ready

      Bell sounds when your water has reached boiling point.

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      Power cord winder for easy storage

      The cord can be wrapped around the base, so that the kettle is easy to place in your kitchen.

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing

      Cordless 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and placing.

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Pilot light indicates when the kettle is switched on

      Elegant light incorporated in the on/off switch indicates when the kettle is on.

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides

      Easy to read water level indicators on both sides of the Philips electric kettle for left and right handed use.

      Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

      Micro-mesh filter for a clean cup of water

      The removable micro-mesh filter on the spout restrains all scale particles with size > 200 micron and ensures that the water you put into your cup is clean.

      Multi safety system

      Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready.

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Materials
        • Heating element: Stainless steel
        • Housing: Polypropylene/ ABS
        • Switch & toolholder: Polypropylene
        Color(s)
        White and lavender

      • General specifications

        Cordless
        Yes
        Non slip feet
        Yes
        Ergonomic grip
        Yes
        Easy spout filling
        Yes
        Wide opening lid
        Yes
        Cord storage
        Yes
        Automatic shut-off
        Yes
        Boil-dry protection
        Yes
        360 degrees base
        Yes
        Lid as well as spout filling
        Yes
        Flat heating element
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity
        1.7  L
        Power
        2400  W
        Cord length
        0.75  m
        Voltage
        220-240  V
        Frequency
        50-60  Hz

      • Dimensions

        Product dimensions (WxDxH)
        16.2x26.5x22  cm
        Packaging dimensions (WxDxH)
        22x18.1x32.2  cm

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

