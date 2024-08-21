Search terms

    Sip more with Philips Essential Collection 1000 Series Drip Coffee Maker. Enjoy up to 10 cups of hot coffee thanks to a generous 1.2 L capacity and Keep Warm function. Brew more, savor longer.

    • Durable, safe and efficient brewing
    • Smart and convenient design
    • Discover the full breakfast set
    A breakfast set designed for what truly counts. Discover the full set with matching kettle and toaster.

    1.2 L jug for up to 10 cups of coffee

    1.2 L jug for up to 10 cups of coffee

    Brew more, savor more. The 1.2 L glass jug lets you to brew up to 10 cups of your favorite coffee.

    Keep Warm mode for long-lasting hot coffee

    Keep Warm mode for long-lasting hot coffee

    Our drip coffee maker automatically switches to Keep Warm mode for 30 minutes after every brew, so you can sip and savor hot coffee longer.

    Drip Stop to pour and enjoy anytime

    Drip Stop to pour and enjoy anytime

    No need to wait for a full pot to brew. Remove the jug whenever you want without any drips. Enjoy the flexibility and control to take a refreshing coffee break anytime.

    Water level indicator for easy filling

    Water level indicator for easy filling

    No more guesswork while filling. The water level indicator lets you add just the right amount of water effortlessly.

    Auto shut-off for safety

    Auto shut-off for safety

    After every brew, the drip coffee maker will Keep Warm for 30 minutes then automatically shut itself off, ensuring a safe, worry-free brewing experience.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Voltage
      220-240  V
      Power
      1000  W
      Cord length
      1  m
      Frequency
      50-60  Hz
      Brewing time for a full jug
      10 minutes

    • Design

      Color
      Charcoal grey

    • General specifications

      Suitable for
      Ground coffee powder
      Automatic keep warm time
      30 mins after every brew
      Water tank capacity
      1.38 L
      Product features
      • Jug type: Glass jug
      • Drip Stop
      • Auto Shut-Off
      • Water level indicator
      Jug capacity
      1.25 L

    • Service

      Guarantee
      2-year worldwide warranty

