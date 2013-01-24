Home
4000 series

Super-automatic espresso machine

HD8847/01
    Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

    In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.

    4000 series Super-automatic espresso machine

    Great espresso and the taste of filter coffee

    In the mood for your morning coffee, or up for a strong espresso? The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to swap from espresso to the taste of filter coffee for those who like filter coffee, both from fresh beans, at the flip of a lever.

      Always from fresh beans

      • 6 Beverages
      • Integrated milk carafe
      • Black
      The taste of Filtercoffee from fresh beans with CoffeeSwitch

      Finally the taste of filter coffee from a full automatic espresso machine! Enjoy your morning coffee or your strong espresso by simply pulling the lever. The unique CoffeeSwitch allows you to choose the perfect type of coffee for any moment or mood, from freshly ground beans.

      20,000 cups of finest coffee with durable ceramic grinders

      Our grinders are 100% pure ceramic: extremely hard and precise, so you can enjoy fresh aromatic coffee, for at least 20.000 cups.

      Enjoy 6 beverages at your fingertips, including cappuccino

      Enjoy a wide variety of drinks to suit any occasion. Whether you crave for an espresso, a cofffee or a milk based recipe, your Super-automatic machine delivers a perfect in-cup result with no hassle and in no time!

      Adjust your coffee spout to fit any cup

      The adjustable spout on our espresso machines will fit every cup and thus prevents the coffee splashing or cooling down while pouring in your cup. This way your espresso is always served at the right temperature while maintaining a clean machine.

      Adjust the volume, 5 aroma strength and 5 grinder settings

      This Fully-Automatic machine offers an abundance of indulgent options to customize your beverage to your taste. You can easily personalize and memorize length, strength and temperature for each drink. Feel free to explore, experiment and dream up any drink!

      Designed to maximize capacities in a compact footprint

      Enjoy more room and go longer without refill thanks to the high-capacity bean, water, and waste containers in a super-compact design. This smart, super-automatic machine provides you with maximum convenience and top notch performance thanks to a large capacity water tank, bean and waste container.

      One-touch Cappuccino with the integrated milk carafe

      Enjoy super creamy cappuccino at the perfect temperature, in the easiest way possible. Simply pour milk into the carafe, plug it into the machine, and select your preferred beverage. Whether it's a cappuccino or frothed milk, your drink will be served within seconds, with a splash-free flow at the ideal temperature.

      Easily operate your machine via the intuitive display

      The intuitive display shows you all relevant information to easily interact with your machine and get the best performance. The icons will guide you through all customisation options and important maintenance activities.

      Smooth milk foam from the carafe frother

      Every coffee you prepare will be topped with a silky, milk layer that beckons the taste buds. The milk carafe froths the milk twice, then pours a splash free creamy layer into your cup at just the right temperature. The carafe can also be stored conveniently in the fridge and it is incredibly hygienic.

      Decaffeinated with equal zest with the Powder Option

      Sometimes it’s nice to have the option of a full-bodied, delicious coffee, without the caffeine kick. Thanks to the Powder Option you can make decaffeinated coffee whenever you please.

      Easy cleaning thanks to fully removable brew group

      The brew group is the heart of every fully automatic coffee machine, and should be cleaned regularly. The removable brew group allows you to clean it thoroughly just by rinsing it under the tap.

      Enjoy a great coffee with Auto-Rinse & guided descaling

      This espresso machine automatically cleans its coffee circuit with water upon starting up or switching off of the machine, this delivers a great, fresh taste with each cup of coffee.Regular descaling prolongs your espresso machine’s life. This machine will prompt when descaling is needed. It will guide you with on-screen messages what you have to do and when.

      Technical Specifications

      • General specifications

        Milk Solution
        Integrated Milk Carafe
        User Interface
        Basic Display

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity milk carafe
        0.5  L
        Capacity waste container
        15  servings
        Frequency
        50  Hz
        Max. cup height
        152  mm
        Voltage
        230  V
        Color & Finishing
        Black
        Cord length
        >100  cm
        Filter compatibility
        Brita Intenza
        Waste container
        Frontal access
        Water tank
        Access from the top
        Weight of product
        7.2  kg
        Product dimensions
        215 x 330 x 429  mm
        Coffee bean capacity
        250  g
        Capacity water tank
        1.8  L

      • Customization

        Aroma Strength Settings
        5
        Grinder Settings
        5
        Pre Brew Aroma control
        No
        User Profiles
        1
        Temperature settings
        3
        Coffee and Milk Length
        Adjustable

      • Variety

        Beverages
        • Espresso
        • Espresso Lungo
        • Hot water
        • Milk froth
        • Cappuccino
        • Coffee
        Coffee Powder Option
        Yes
        Double Cup
        Yes
        Milk Double Cup
        No
        Coffee Switch
        Yes

      • Other features

        Auto-Rinse & Guided descaling
        Yes
        Main Switch ON / OFF button
        Yes
        Quick Heat Boiler
        Yes
        Removable brew group
        Yes

