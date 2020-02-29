HD9339/81
Modern design, made to last
Our family-size 1.7L glass kettle features a modern design with intuitive blue light indicator inside the base to inform you when the kettle is on.See all benefits
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Fully removable lid for easy reach during cleaning.
The cord can be wrapped underneath the base, so it's the right length for any kitchen and easily stored away.
The cordless kettle sits on a 360° pirouette base for easy lifting and replacing.
A concealed stainless steel heating element ensures fast boiling and easy cleaning.
A removable micro-mesh filter on the spout captures tiny limescale particles as small as 200 microns to ensure a clear cup.
Multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto-switch off when the water is ready.
Elegant and intuitive sensor light is built into the clear glass base to show you when the kettle is on.
The kettle can be filled through the spout or by opening the removable lid.
The water level is easy to read with an indicator located on both sides of the kettle.
The handy water level indicators, including one-cup indicator, make sure that you only boil the amount of water that you need, saving both energy (one cup of water 250ml vs 1L) and water and helping to contribute to a better environment.
UK-designed Strix controller provides multi safety system against boil-dry, with auto switch off when ready or when lifted from the base.
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