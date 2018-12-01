HD9905/00
Increase your Airfryer's cooking surface
Maximize Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthy way. For more versatility, use the skewers to make vegetable or meat shaslicks.See all benefits
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You can safely put this Airfryer double layer rack in your dishwasher, making it even easier to re-use!
Maximize your Airfryer's cooking space with the double layer accessory. Bake, grill or fry tasty burgers, chicken wings, fish and more in an easy, quick, healthier way.
The accessory allows you to cook flatter foods such as burger.
Endless inspiration with Philips HomeID recipes from our expert chefs an millions of users to expand your cooking repertoire. The more you use HomeID, the more personalized recommendations you get.*
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