SatinShave Essential

Wet and Dry electric shaver

HP6341/00
1 Awards
  Safe and easy shaving
    SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

    HP6341/00
    Safe and easy shaving

    With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

    SatinShave Essential Wet and Dry electric shaver

    Safe and easy shaving

    With this all-round shaver you can shave your whole body quickly, easily and safely. The secret is the small shaving head that cuts quickly while protecting your skin. A soft and smooth feeling after every use! See all benefits

      Safe and easy shaving

      • for legs
      • Single foil shaver
      • Battery operated
      Safe shaving system for ultimate skin protection

      The gentle small shaving head protects your skin leaving it smooth and soft

      Profiled, ergonomic grip

      For comfortable handling

      Wet & dry for use in bath or shower

      For a gentle and comfortable use during your shower or bath routine with anti slip grip for optimal wet & dry use.

      Battery operated

      Shave anywhere with this cordless lady shaver.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        2 x AA batteries
        Yes
        Cleaning brush
        Yes
        Travel cap
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Cordless
        Yes
        Handle
        Ergonomic
        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Performance

        Shaving head
        Single foil shaver

      • Technical specifications

        Number of shaving foils
        1
        Voltage
        2x 1.5  V

