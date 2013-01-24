Home
SatinPerfect

Epilator

HP6577/00
1 Awards
    SatinPerfect Epilator

    HP6577/00
    Reveal your skin's perfection

    Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes shaving head with trimming comb.

    SatinPerfect Epilator

    Reveal your skin's perfection

    Philips SatinPerfect epilator with SkinPerfect system removes even fine, short hairs while protecting the skin. Wet&Dry, for a comfortable use during your shower routine. Includes shaving head with trimming comb.

      Reveal your skin's perfection

      Epilator with Skin Perfect system

      • Wet & dry
      • with shaving head
      Ceramic textured discs remove even fine, short hairs

      This epilator has ceramic textured discs to gently remove even the finest hair

      Wide epilator head covers more skin per stroke

      Our extra wide epilation head provides you with optimal hair removal in each stroke for long lasting and super smooth results in minutes.

      Gentle tweezing discs remove hair without pulling skin

      This epilator has gentle tweezing discs to remove hair without pulling the skin.

      Active lift and massage attachment removes flat-lying hairs

      Active hair lift and massage attachment removes fine, flat-lying hairs and soothes the skin

      Cordless

      Up to 40 minutes wirefree epilation, quick 1-hour recharge.

      Wet & Dry for use in and out of the shower

      For wet and dry usage.

      Shaving head perfectly follows contours for a smooth shave

      Detachable shaving head perfectly folows the contours of your bikini line or underarms for a close and smooth shave. Comes with trimming comb.

      Technical Specifications

      • Features

        2 speed settings
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Cleaning brush
        yes
        Detachable shaving head
        yes
        Opti-light
        Yes
        Storage pouch
        yes

      • Comfortable epilation

        Cordless
        Yes

      • Ease of use

        Wet and dry use
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Number of catching points
        32
        Number of discs
        17
        Pulling actions/second speed 1
        1173
        Pulling actions/second speed 2
        1360
        Voltage
        13 400mA  V

