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  • Preserve your hair’s natural hydration Preserve your hair’s natural hydration Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
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    MoistureProtect Dryer

    HP8280/03

    Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

    Moisture Protect sensor uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration.

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    MoistureProtect Dryer

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    See all Hair dryers

    Preserve your hair’s natural hydration

    For a healthy shine

    • 2300W
    • MoistureProtect Sensor
    • Ionic Care
    • 6 speed/ temperature settings
    MoistureProtect Sensor

    MoistureProtect Sensor

    The truly innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology continuously monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match your hair' drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair’s surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch on/off the sensor upon your needs.

    Ionic conditioning prevents static for frizz free shiny hair

    Ionic conditioning prevents static for frizz free shiny hair

    Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.

    Six speed and heat settings for perfect control

    Six speed and heat settings for perfect control

    Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.

    Cool Shot to set your style

    Cool Shot to set your style

    The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.

    Perfect moisture protection with exclusive sensor

    Uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair and adapts the temperature to preserve its natural hydration.

    Protection from overheating

    The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can get the best results in a caring way.

    Technical Specifications

    • Accessories

      Nozzle
      Diffuser

    • Technical specifications

      Cord length
      2.5 m
      Voltage
      220-240 V
      Wattage
      2100-2300W  W
      Motor
      DC
      Dual Voltage
      No

    • Features

      6 temperature settings
      Yes
      Cool shot
      Yes

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Caring technologies

      Ionic Care
      Yes
      MoistureProtect technology
      Yes

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