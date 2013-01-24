Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
Preserve your hair’s natural hydration
Moisture Protect sensor uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair and adapts the temperature to preserve natural hydration. See all benefits
The truly innovative Infrared MoistureProtect technology continuously monitors and adapts the drying temperature to match your hair' drying needs. The intelligent sensor measures your hair’s surface temperature 4000 times in one drying session, and adjusts the heat to prevent moisture loss and cuticle damage. With ultimate moisture retention, your hair gets our best shine and softness. You can switch on/off the sensor upon your needs.
Uses infrared technology to diagnose your hair and adapts the temperature to preserve its natural hydration.
The ThermoProtect temperature provides the optimal drying temperature and gives additional protection from overheating the hair. With the same powerful airflow, you can get the best results in a caring way.
Charged negative ions eliminate static, condition the hair and smooth down the hair cuticles to intensify the hair’s shine and glossiness. The result is hair that is smooth, shiny and frizz-free.
Easily set and control the heat and speed settings to create the perfect style. Choose from 3 heat and 2 speed settings for full control and precise drying and styling.
The Cool Shot button provides an intense burst of cool air. It is used after styling to finish and set the style.
