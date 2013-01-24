Versatile styling, ultimate shine
Use Philips Dynamic Volumebrush to create different styles, while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its 50mm rotating natural bristle brush adds volume and movement while the retractable brush creates defined waves without tangles. See all benefits
Unfortunately this product is no longer available
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Versatile styling, ultimate shine
Use Philips Dynamic Volumebrush to create different styles, while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its 50mm rotating natural bristle brush adds volume and movement while the retractable brush creates defined waves without tangles. See all benefits
This 1000W airstyler creates the optimum level of airflow and gentle drying power, for beautiful results every day.
Ionic conditioning dries hair without building up static.Negatively charged ions are released, reducing frizz, smoothing down the hair's cuticles and intensifying hair's shine and glossiness. The result is shiny, frizz-free hair that looks its best.
The styler's unique tourmaline ceramic coating protects and revitalizes hair while you style. This special coating conducts heat effectively with no hot spots and adds shine with every stroke.
The 50mm thermo brush is the perfect way to add volume, body and shine to your hair. Use on nearly-dry hair to create a beautiful salon blow dry at home.
Use the 30mm brush to add defined waves while keeping hair smooth and shiny. Its retractable bristles make it easy to style without tangles.
The brush can be rotated in both directions, making it easy to handle and create a variety of styles.
The 'Care' setting ensures the optimum drying temperature and guards against overheating. Hair still dries fast, with the same powerful airflow but at a constant, caring temperature.
The bristles of the thermo brush are partially made from natural boar bristles. These mixed bristles help the brush move through the hair more smoothly, reducing static, increasing shine and preventing tangles.
Technical specifications
Attachments
Features
Service