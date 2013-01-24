Home
HR1393/01
    Your helping hand in the kitchen. It can chop anything you want - vegetables, herbs, nuts etc, in just seconds. Due to its press down operation and compact size, chopping has never been this easy. See all benefits

      Fresh homemade food made easy

      Perfectly chopped onions, herbs, nuts and more

      • 450 W
      • 0.7 L
      • Plastic bowl
      • 2 blades
      Easy press down operation

      Easy press down operation

      Easy operation by a simple pressing down.

      Powerful 450 W motor

      Powerful 450 W motor

      Dishwasher safe

      Dishwasher safe

      Large 0.7 L bowl

      Large 0.7 L bowl

      Stainless steel blade that stays sharp

      Stainless steel blade that stays sharp

      Technical Specifications

      • Technical specifications

        Cleaning
        All accessories dishwashersafe
        Capacity chopper
        0.7  L
        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        450  W
        Usable volume chopper
        0.5  L
        Voltage
        220-240 V

      • Design

        Color(s)
        White
        Material bowl
        Plastic
        Material housing
        Plastic ABS
        Material knives
        Stainless steel

          Awards