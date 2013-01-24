Home
    Prepare homemade delicacies easily

    Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper. See all benefits

      Prepare homemade delicacies easily

      Mixer with rotating bowl

      • 400 W
      • Stainless steel beaters
      • Dough hooks, 3 L Rotating bowl
      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function

      Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

      Powerful 400 W motor

      Powerful 400 W motor

      Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      Beaters and dough hooks included

      A pair of stainless steel beaters and dough hooks for your Philips Mixer so all your recipes are whipped/mixed and knead to perfection.

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip

      Cord storage clip to keep your kitchen tidy.

      3 l rotating bowl

      3 l rotating bowl

      Mixer stand

      Mixer stand

      Handy spatula

      Handy spatula

      Technical Specifications

      • Design specifications

        Material housing
        ABS
        Material beaters/dough hooks
        Stainless steel
        Color(s)
        White

      • General specifications

        Turbo function
        Yes
        Cord storage clip
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Beaters
        Yes
        Dough hooks
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Frequency
        50/60  Hz
        Power
        400  W
        Speeds
        3
        Voltage
        230-240  V
        Cord length
        1.10  m

