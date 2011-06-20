ProductsSupport
en/ar

2 year warranty

All series

  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily
  • Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Discontinued

Stand mixers

HR1565/41

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

Preparing delicious homemade cakes, pies and bread for your family has never been easier. This 400 W Philips stand and bowl mixer will do all the hard work for you, creating the perfect mixes in minutes. A truly handsfree kitchen helper.

See all benefits

Mixer with rotating bowl

Prepare homemade delicacies easily

  • 400 W

  • Stainless steel beaters

  • Dough hooks, 3 L Rotating bowl

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function

Multiple speeds and turbo function for perfect results.

Powerful 400 W motor

Powerful 400 W motor

Powerful 400 W motor to handle a variety of ingredients.

3 l rotating bowl

3 l rotating bowl

Technical Specifications

Get support for this product

Find FAQs, user manuals, safety information and tips