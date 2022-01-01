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  • Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds* Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds* Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    3000 Series Blender

    HR2041/10

    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    Designed to improve your everyday blending, with the 450W power and blade performance you need to take on all your ingredients and even crush ice. Delivering a smooth consistency with minimal effort and in no time at all.

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    3000 Series Blender

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    Smooth blends with no lumps in 45 seconds*

    Unique ProBlend system

    • ProBlend system
    • 1.9L Maximum Capacity
    • 1L Effective Capacity
    • 1 Speed setting + pulse
    • Plastic Jar
    Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

    Unique ProBlend system ensures smooth consistency

    Unique ProBlend system perfectly combines 3 technologies, custom-designed to ensure smooth blending with no lumps in just 45 seconds*. The 450W power motor drives the blending flow to circulate all your ingredients evenly, while the innovative blade design is specially shaped to maximize the cutting area. Last but not least, the jar is designed with unique ribs to continuously guide ingredients back into the blending flow.

    Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

    Crushes ice into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**

    Use the ProBlend system plus the Pulse setting to crush ice cubes into fine pieces in just 45 seconds**. Perfect for your favorite chilled drinks and smoothies, and great for special desserts.

    1 speed + Pulse settings to choose from

    1 speed + Pulse settings to choose from

    Produce a wide range of drinks and enable fast ingredient preparation for your favorite meals with 1 speed and Pulse settings to choose from. Use for ingredients from herbs, spices and veggies, to grinding coffee, and even crushing ice to make a delicious chilled smoothie.

    Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

    Large jar perfectly sized for your family's needs

    Serves up to 5 drinks (based on 200ml glass size) thanks to 1L effective capacity.***

    Download the HomeID app for healthy, tasty family favorites

    Download the HomeID app for healthy, tasty family favorites

    Download and discover the HomeID app with +200 ideas on how to make your favorite drinks, meals and snacks with the help of your new blender. Healthy cooking should be simple and leave your family wanting more. That is why the NutriU app offers a variety of healthy alternatives of your favorite dishes. From healthy chocolate desserts to nutrient-packed main meals, we create our recipes healthy but without compromising on delicious taste.

    Specially designed to process different ingredients

    Specially designed to process different ingredients

    The new 4 star blade mill grinds efficiently, being up to 3 x times faster. Perfect for grinding coffee, nuts, herbs and spices into the fine consistency you need.

    MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

    MTP sensor prevents motor overheating

    Special Motor Thermo Protection (MTP) sensor is designed to prevent the motor from overheating and protects from over-current condition during use.

    Durable stainless steel blades

    Durable stainless steel blades

    Durable stainless steel blades stay sharp and free from rust or tarnishing for longer.

    Suction feet for no vibrations during use

    Suction feet for no vibrations during use

    The blender features suction feet for stability and to ensure it doesn’t vibrate during use.

    2-year warranty

    2-year warranty

    For additional peace of mind, the blender comes with a 2-year warranty.

    Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

    Ergonomic and robust design for ease of use

    The design has been carefully considered to be both ergonomic and robust, while also being modern and stylish, sized to fit in all types of kitchen. The jar shape is comfortable to grip and the rotary knob enables easy operation.

    Technical Specifications

    • General Specification

      Primary Material
      Plastic
      Secondary Material
      Metal
      Pre-programmed settings
      No
      Functions
      blending,milling
      Product type
      Blender
      Certifications
      NA
      Capacity Basket
      NA
      Capacity Watertank
      NA
      Number of servings
      4
      Non-slip feet
      Yes
      Interface
      Rotary knob
      Cord length
      0.85
      Cord storage
      Yes
      Keep warm function
      NA
      Timer
      NA
      Technology
      ProBlend system
      Integrated on /off switch
      Yes
      Adjustable thermostat
      No
      Power light
      No
      Cool-touch handgrips
      No
      Dishwasher safe parts
      Yes
      Min temperature
      NA
      Maximum temperature
      NA
      Capacity level indicator
      Yes
      Pressure release valve
      NA
      Jar material
      Plastic SAN
      Blade Material
      Sustainless steel
      Rotations per minute (RPM)
      19000
      BPA free
      Yes
      Pulse function
      Yes
      Blades detachable
      No
      Ability to crush ice
      Yes
      Ability to blend hot ingredients
      No
      Recipe book
      No
      Noise level (standard)
      Lc = 86dB(A)
      Noise level (power)
      NA
      Noise level (sleep)
      NA
      Internet connectivity
      NA
      Smart home compatibility
      NA
      Wi-Fi range
      NA
      Warranty
      2
      Heating time
      NA
      Compatitable with Dry-food
      NA
      Self-clearing functionality
      NA
      EU declaration of conformity
      Yes

    • Technical Specifications

      Power
      450W
      Voltage
      230V
      Frequency
      50Hz
      Number in pack
      1
      Battery Product
      No
      Energy Efficiency rating
      NA

    • Compatibility

      Included Accessories 1
      mill
      Related Accessories 1
      Warranty card
      Related Accessories 2
      DFU

    • Safety feature

      Safety certification
      Yes
      Automatic shut-off
      No
      Temperature indicator
      No
      Automatic blade stop
      No
      Child lock
      No

    • Weight and Dimensions

      Product Length
      19.2
      Product Width
      16.6
      Product Height
      37.7
      Product Weight
      1.468
      Package Length
      22
      Package Width
      25.3
      Package Height
      34.6
      Package Weight
      2.386

    • Durability

      Case
      > 75% recycled content

    • Country of Origin

      Produced In
      Indonesia

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    • * Tested in MAX mode on various recipes
    • **Tested in PULSE mode, with 8 ice cubes (2.5x2.5x2.5cm)
    • *** if considered a glass of 200ml
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