2 year warranty
Food Preparation
All series
Viva Collection ProMix Handblender
Discontinued
Support
HR2652/91
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Quick start guide Philips Viva Collection ProMix Handblender
EU Declaration of Conformity - English (US)
All (10)
Can I use the Philips chopper bowl in the microwave?
For what can I use my Philips hand blender whisk?
Can hard ingredients damage my Philips hand blender?
Can I put hard food in my Philips Chopper?
Can I replace the blade unit of my Philips hand blender?
The Philips chopper blade unit sits loosely on the pin
My Philips hand blender suddenly stopped working
Onions turn into a wet pulp with my Philips chopper
My Philips Hand Blender does not blend as it should
Contacting Philips
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