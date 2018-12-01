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    Avance Collection Blender

    HR3652/01

    50% finer blending*

    With ProBlend 6 3D technology, 1400 watts of power and speeds up to 35,000 RPM, enjoy smoother smoothies and blends with just the right taste and texture. Proven to motivate users to increase fruits and vegetables in their diet.

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    Avance Collection Blender

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    50% finer blending*

    Inspires 80% of users to consume more fruit & veg*

    • 1400 W
    • ProBlend 6 3D
    • 2 L glass jar
    Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

    Powerful 1400W motor for smoother blends

    Finer blending of fruits and vegetables, thanks to our 1400W motor.

    Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

    Advanced ProBlend 6 3D blending technology

    We developed our ProBlend 6 3D technology to ensure that all of the ingredients in your smoothie are finely blended – so the nutrients in fruit, vegetables and nuts are unlocked from the cell structure and easily absorbed by your body.

    Up to 35000rpm

    Up to 35000rpm

    35000 RPM for excellent blending and even healthier smoothies

    Large glass jar for smoothies you can share

    Large glass jar for smoothies you can share

    The large 2-liter jar has a working capacity of 1.8 liters for deliciously blended smoothies to share with the whole family or save for later.

    Manual mode with variable speeds

    Manual mode with variable speeds

    From gentle blending for soft fruits – to a burst of power for harder fruit and vegetables. It’s up to you with our variable manual speed options.

    Smoothies preset program

    Smoothies preset program

    Smoothies preset program made easy for homemade smoothies.

    Dishwasher safe blender jar

    Dishwasher safe blender jar

    All detachable parts of your Philips blender are dishwasher safe - except for the blade unit, which can be easily rinsed clean. The base can be wiped clean if needed.

    Detachable blades for easy rinsing

    Detachable blades for easy rinsing

    To clean the blender blades, simply detach them from the blender jar and rinse. However, the blades cannot be cleaned in the dishwasher, to preserve their sharpness.

    2-year worldwide warranty

    2-year worldwide warranty

    You enjoy a 2-year worldwide warranty on our blenders – which is our guarantee of long-lasting quality and operation.

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      Made in
      China

    • Technical specifications

      Power
      1400  W
      Voltage
      200-230  V
      Capacity jar
      1.8  l
      RPM blender (max)
      35000  rpm

    • General specifications

      Product features
      • Automatic shut-off
      • Cord storage
      • Dishwasher safe
      • Integrated cord storage
      • LED display
      • Pulse
      • Variable speed
      • Power-on light

    • Finishing

      Material of main body
      Metal
      Material jar
      Glass

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

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