Versatility and power
The new 5000 Series HR7302 is the perfect food processor to have versatility in the kitchen. With 750W of motor power and 6 accessories, it is easy to create your recipes with great results and performance! See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
750W Motor power to provide great performance to create your favorite recipes effortless
1.5L bowl capacity to prepare recipes for the whole family
2 years warranty
Whether your ingredients are hard or you want to finely blend them, PowerChop technology can do it all. Thanks to its blade shape, cutting angle, and bowl design, you will get the best results every time.
S-Blade, 2L blender jar, slicing insert disc, shredding insert disc, citrus press and kneading tool to create your favorite recipes
2 speeds settings with color code for perfect control
With color code function, you can have the best results of each accessory using the right speed for it based on their color.
