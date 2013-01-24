Home
    -{discount-value}

    Maximum variety, minimum effort

    Philips Foodprocessor 2 in 1, comes with a large chopper bowl, 1,5L blender jar and 2 stainless steel disc inserts. Easily prepare home made food for your entire family. See all benefits

    Philips Foodprocessor 2 in 1, comes with a large chopper bowl, 1,5L blender jar and 2 stainless steel disc inserts. Easily prepare home made food for your entire family. See all benefits

      Maximum variety, minimum effort

      With PowerChop Technology: for superior results

      • 600 W
      • 2 speeds + pulse
      • +21 functions
      PowerChop technology is a combination of blade shape, cutting angle and inner bowl that provides a superior chopping result in both soft and hard ingredients. It is also perfect for making purées and mixing your cake batters!

      For best results, use the low speed setting (speed 1) to whip cream, beat eggs, create pastries and bread dough. The higher speed setting (speed 2) is well suited to chop onions and meats, blend soups and smoothies or shred, slice, grate or rasp vegetables.

      Philips offers a full 2 years guarantee for this product to ensure you have long lifetime product to use every day.

      This Philips food processor is designed to be very easy to assemble. Its parts simply click together thanks to the clever form fitting design of the accessories.

      Sturdy base stands stable, even during kneading

      All Philips Food Processor accessories included in your box are dishwasher safe.

      Stainless steel disc inserts to slice & shred

      Simply select the right stainless steel disc insert to prepare your favorite ingredient and click it onto the disc holder. Performance has been tested extensively to provide the best slicing and shredding results.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories

        Included
        • Chopping knife
        • Coarse shredding tool
        • Coarse slicing tool
        • Jar

      • Country of origin

        Made in
        Brazil

      • General specifications

        Number of speed settings
        2
        Product features
        • Dishwasher safe
        • Pulse
        • Safety lock

      • Service

        2-year worldwide guarantee
        Yes

      • Sustainability

        Packaging
        > 90% recycled materials
        User manual
        100% recycled paper

      • Technical specifications

        Capacity bowl
        1.3  L
        Capacity jar
        1.5  L
        Cord length
        1.12  m
        Frequency
        60  Hz
        Power
        600  W
        RPM blender (max)
        20.000  rpm
        RPM bowl (max)
        1.600  rpm
        Voltage
        220  V

      • Weight and dimensions

        Dimensions of packaging (LxWxH)
        4400x2500x3330  mm
        Dimensions of product (LxWxH)
        1800x1800x3900  mm
        Feeding tube diameter
        75x45  mm
        Weight incl. packaging
        3.24  kg
        Weight of product
        2,50  kg

      • Design

        Color
        Black
        Color of control panel
        Silver

      • Finishing

        Material accessories
        Stainless steel and plastic
        Material blade
        Stainless steel
        Material jar
        SAN
        Material of main body
        PP plastic

