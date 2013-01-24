Other items in the box
- Quick start guide
- Remote Control
- Safety & Legal Leaflet
- Trademarks Sheet
- AC Adapter
- 2 x Power cords
- 2 x AAA Batteries
- Screws (x6)
- Optical audio cable
- User manual on CD-ROM
A centre-channel speaker dedicated especially to voice frequencies anchor speech to the centre of the screen. This offers improved voice positioning and clarity, increasing immersion in movies.
A built-in Dolby Digital decoder eliminates the need for an external decoder by processing all six channels of audio information to provide a surround sound experience and an astoundingly natural sense of ambience and dynamic realism. Dolby Pro Logic II provides five channels of surround processing from any stereo source.
Philips Virtual Surround Sound produces rich and immersive surround sound from less than five-speaker system. Highly advanced spatial algorithms faithfully replicate the sonic characteristics that occur in an ideal 5.1-channel environment. Any high quality stereo source is transformed into true-to-life, multi-channel surround sound. No need to purchase extra speakers, wires or speaker stands to appreciate room-filling sound.
Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a soundstage to turn the soundstage on, start Bluetooth® pairing, and begin streaming music.
EasyLink lets you control multiple devices like DVD players, Blu-ray players, soundbar speaker, Home theater and TV's etc. with one remote. It uses HDMI CEC industry-standard protocol to share functionality between devices through the HDMI cable. With one touch of a button, you can operate all your connected HDMI CEC enabled equipment simultaneously. Functions like standby and play can now be carried out with absolute ease.
Intuitive touch panel controls allows you to control the volume as well as other playback options by simply pressing the touch sensitive controls on the front panel.
2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and explosive dynamic range
Enjoy high quality and seamless playback with your favorite music apps. This soundbar has Google Cast built-in so you can cast your favorite music apps from your personal device to your speakers. You can cast from your iPhone®, iPad®, Android phone and tablet, Mac® and Windows® laptop, or Chromebook.
Use Philips HCWeSet Manager app to setup and connect your new speakers to your home wireless network and start enjoy the high quality audio and seamless playback experience from your favorite apps*. *It is mandatory to install the app for network setup, as well as services and privacy agreement before you can cast music wirelessly from your music apps. *To cast music from Spotify, You'll need Spotify Premium to use Connect
Using Spotify Connect you can easily browse, explore, and play music from any room in the house using your smart device as a remote. With a direct Spotify connection, you can play music straight from the cloud so your smart device can be used for calls, videos or even go out of range without interrupting your music. This is also more battery friendly, since energy used for music is minimized. All the same great Spotify features are there, from its ready-made lists to its high sampling rates. Everything you need to discover new music and hear it at its best.
Enjoy larger-than-life 3D playback and crystal-clear 5.1 or 7.1 audio by simply plugging our player's audio one HDMI in output to the connection in your non-3D AV receiver.
