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2 year warranty

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Discontinued

Soundbar speaker

HTL5160B/12

Unmatched voice clarity from 3.1 Ch

Upgrade your TV with enhanced voice clarity and virtual surround sound for better cinematic experience. Start enjoy high quality sound and seamless playback experience with your favorite music apps with this Google cast enabled soundbar.

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with Google Cast & Spotify Connect

Unmatched voice clarity from 3.1 Ch

  • 3.1 CH wireless subwoofer

  • Google Cast & Spotify Connect

  • Bluetooth and NFC

  • 1 HDMI in & HDMI out ARC

2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and dynamic range

2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and dynamic range

2-way loudspeaker for the best clarity and explosive dynamic range

One-touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth paring

One-touch with NFC-enabled smartphones for Bluetooth paring

Pair Bluetooth® devices easily with one-touch NFC (Near Field Communications) technology. Just tap the NFC enabled smartphone or tablet on the NFC area of a soundstage to turn the soundstage on, start Bluetooth® pairing, and begin streaming music.

Spotify Connect for an effortless native app experience

Spotify Connect for an effortless native app experience

Using Spotify Connect you can easily browse, explore, and play music from any room in the house using your smart device as a remote. With a direct Spotify connection, you can play music straight from the cloud so your smart device can be used for calls, videos or even go out of range without interrupting your music. This is also more battery friendly, since energy used for music is minimized. All the same great Spotify features are there, from its ready-made lists to its high sampling rates. Everything you need to discover new music and hear it at its best.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Availability of music service depends on country. Please visit the relevant music service website for details.

  2. Spotify premium account is required for this speaker.