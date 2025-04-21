Search terms

    Philips Sonicare 9000 Series Power Toothbrush Special Edition

    HX9911/92

    An effortlessly white smile

    Start every day in style with advanced Sonicare technology for whiter teeth and oral health. Gentle on gums with a connected app for coaching and tracking. Choose from 4 modes and 3 intensities for a personalized brushing experience.

    HX9911/92

    Whiter teeth in just 3 days*

    • Connected app tracks progress
    • Built-in pressure sensor
    • Smart brush head recognition
    • 4 modes, 3 intensities
    Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*

    Remove surface stains for whiter teeth in just 3 days*

    Boost your smile's brightness with advanced Sonicare technology. Polishing bristles remove up to 100% more stain than a manual toothbrush for visibly whiter teeth in just 3 days*.

    Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

    Hard on plaque, gentle on your gums

    The C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head is designed to give you your deepest clean yet. Soft, flexible sides and bristles perfectly curve around the contours of your teeth, giving you 4x more surface contact and helping target hard-to-reach spots***

    Stylish design for a premium brushing experience

    Stylish design for a premium brushing experience

    Our DiamondClean 9000 comes with a standout ombré design for a premium, ergonomic brushing experience that suits your style. Slim, compact travel case in a complementary color goes anywhere life takes you.

    Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

    Advanced Sonicare technology for a powerful yet gentle clean

    Powerful sonic vibrations move 62,000 times every minute to drive plaque-fighting bubbles between your teeth and along your gum line. Removes up to 10x more plaque than a manual toothbrush.

    4 modes & 3 intensities for personalized brushing experience

    4 modes & 3 intensities for personalized brushing experience

    Choose from 4 brushing modes: Clean for exceptional everyday cleaning, White+ to brighten your smile, Gum Health for a gentle yet eective clean, and Deep Clean+ for an invigorating deep clean. Three intensity settings from Low to High let you boost performance or care for sensitive gums.

    Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard

    Pressure sensor lets you know if you're pressing too hard

    You might not notice if you're brushing too hard, but your DiamondClean 9000 will. If you need to ease up, the toothbrush will make a pulsing sound. It's a heads up to let your brush head do the work.

    BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

    BrushSync automatically selects the best mode for you

    Smart brush heads ensure you're using the right mode and intensity for the best possible clean. When you are using the C3 Premium Plaque Control brush head, your DiamondClean 9000's BrushSync technology will automatically sync your brush head with the White+ mode to help whiten your teeth.

    Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

    Sonicare app for coaching and progress reports

    The DiamondClean 9000 gives you the guidance you need to improve and maintain healthy brushing habits in between dentist checkups. Built-in smart sensors let you know when you're using too much pressure, and by connecting your brushing experience to the Sonicare app, a personalized Progress Report helps you stay on track, to see how much you've improved over time.

    Technical Specifications

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth® wireless technology
      Connected brushing app

    • Power

      Voltage
      110-220 V

    • Technical specifications

      Operating time (full to empty)
      14 days***
      Battery
      Rechargeable
      Battery type
      Lithium ION

    • Design and finishing

      Color
      Aquamarine Gradient

    • Service

      Warranty
      2-year limited warranty

    • Compatibility

      Android compatibility
      • Android phones
      • Bluetooth 4.0 enabled tablets
      iOS compatibility
      • iPad 3rd Gen or higher
      • iPhone 4S or higher
      • with iOS7 or higher
      • with iOS7 operational system

    • Ease of use

      Handle compatibility
      Easy click-on brush heads
      Handle
      Slim ergonomic design
      Replacement reminder
      • To always ensure best results
      • reminder icon lights up

    • Items included

      Travel case
      1
      Handle
      1 DiamondClean 9000
      Brush heads
      1 C3 Premium Plaque Control
      Charger base and puck
      1

    • Cleaning performance

      Performance
      Removes up to 10x more plaque*
      Timer
      BrushPacer and SmarTimer
      Pressure feedback
      Vibrates handle to alert user

    • Modes

      Clean
      For exceptional everyday clean
      3 intensities
      • High
      • Medium
      • Low
      Deep Clean+
      For an invigorating deep clean
      Gum Health
      Special attention to molars
      White+
      To remove surface stains

    • Smart sensor technology

      Pressure sensor
      Alerts when brushing too hard
      BrushSync Replacement Reminder
      • Always know when to
      • replace brush heads

    • in White+ Mode using a leading whitening toothpaste
    • * Vs a manual toothbrush, actual results may vary
    • ** as compared to DiamondClean brush head
