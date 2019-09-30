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    Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow & detail trimmer

    NT5650/16

    Ultimate comfort, without pulling

    The Philips nose trimmer series 5000 gently trims nose, ear, eyebrow and detail hair. The new PrecisionTrim technology & the Protective Guard system have been designed to ensure an easy & efficient trim without all the pulling and tugging.

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    Nose trimmer series 5000 Nose, ear, eyebrow & detail trimmer

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    See all Detail and nose trimmers

    Ultimate comfort, without pulling

    Trim nose, ear, details & brows with total comfort

    • 100% comfort, without pulling
    • Protective Guard System
    • Fully washable, AA battery
    • Detail trimmer, 3 combs, pouch
    Trim nose, ear, details & brows with total comfort

    Trim nose, ear, details & brows with total comfort

    Gently remove unwanted nose and ear hair efficiently. Ensure nostrils are clean before use, carefully insert the trimmer inside your nose no more than 0.5cm and slowly circulate it. When trimming ear hair, ensure ears are free of wax. For brow hair, slide one of the two combs (3 and 5 mm) into the grooves and trim with light pressure moving against the hair growth for an even cut to the length you want. For detail trimming, use with or without the detail trimmer comb included in the pack. Adjust the angle to trim, shape and define edges of your beard or goatee with the precision styler head.

    Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

    Easy, efficient trimming without nicks and cuts

    A nose, ear, and eyebrow trimmer engineered for safety and comfort, the Protective Guard System covers the blades to ensure they don't make direct skin contact. It's also made to minimise missed hairs, pulling or tugging.

    Effortless trimming from any angle

    Effortless trimming from any angle

    Our innovative, dual-sided precision trimmer cuts quickly and effortlessly from any angle and in any direction.

    Keeps nose, ears and brows under control

    Keeps nose, ears and brows under control

    A complete solution precision trimmer. The detail attachment helps style stubble, sideburns and necklines with high control and visibility.

    Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

    Textured handle for optimum grip even when wet

    The textured handle gives you better grip and control when using your nose trimmer for men, and the on/off switch is positioned for easy operation.

    Fully washable for easy cleaning

    Fully washable for easy cleaning

    The best nose and ear hair trimmer is one that works with your routine. Simply rinse your trimmer after using it to keep it in optimum condition.

    Ready to use

    Ready to use

    Start using your ear and nose trimmer right away, with the AA battery included in the box.

    Store and go

    Store and go

    The included travel pouch keeps everything together when you’re at home, at the gym or on-the-go.

    Warranty for purchase protection

    Warranty for purchase protection

    All of our grooming products are built to last. They come with a 2 year warranty and never need to be oiled.

    Technical Specifications

    • Create the look you want

      Facial styling
      Detailed styling

    • Accessories

      Attachments
      Detail trimmer
      Pouch
      Travel pouch
      Comb
      • Eyebrow comb
      • 3mm precision comb
      • 5mm precision comb

    • Power

      Battery type
      AA

    • Design

      Color
      Black
      Handle
      Ergonomic grip & handling

    • Service

      2-year worldwide guarantee
      Yes

    • Cutting system

      High performance blades
      For a gentle trim
      Cutting element
      Stainless steel blades

    • Ease of use

      Cleaning
      Fully washable
      Wet & Dry
      Showerproof
      No oil needed
      Yes

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