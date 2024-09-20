58mm stainless steel portafilter for a barista like espresso

Indulge in a rich coffee and crema delivered directly to your cup through the professional-grade 58mm stainless steel portafilter and single & dual-walled filter baskets. This portafilter size allows you to create a beautiful golden-brown espresso with aromatic foamy crema while providing more consistent extraction across the coffee puck due to a wider distribution of water. Plus, it accommodates a larger dose of coffee grounds for a richer and more robust brew.