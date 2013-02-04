Search terms

EN
AR

Multigroom series 3000

6-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

QG3342/13
  • All-in-one beard & hair trimmer All-in-one beard & hair trimmer All-in-one beard & hair trimmer
    -{discount-value}

    Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

    QG3342/13

    All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

    Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

    All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

    Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits

    All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

    Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Multigroom series 3000 6-in-1 Beard & Hair trimmer

    All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

    Try out different beard, mustache and hair styles with this all-in-one trimmer. 6 attachments give you the possibility to easily try many different looks. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Multigroomers

      All-in-one beard & hair trimmer

      6 in 1 waterproof trimmer for maximum versatility

      • 3 attachments & 3 combs
      • cordless, fully washable
      • skin-friendly blades
      • 60mins cordless use/10h charge

      Technical Specifications

      • Ease of use

        Wet & Dry
        Fully washable

      • Create the look you want

        Number of length settings
        18 integrated length settings
        Styling tools
        • Trimmer
        • Detail trimmer
        • Rotary nose trimmer
        • 18-setting beard&stubble comb
        • Detail & eyebrow comb
        • 18-setting hairclipper comb
        Number of attachments/combs
        3 attachments & 3 combs
        Hairclipping/Facial styling
        • Moustache
        • Long beard
        • Short beard
        • Stubble look
        • Sharp lines
        • Detailed styling
        • Goatee

      • Trimming performance

        Skin-friendly blades
        For a gentle trim

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Service

        No oil needed
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Easy grip

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Color
        Black with silver details

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Charging indicator

      • Power

        Battery type
        Ni-MH
        Charging
        10 hours full charge
        Run time
        60 minutes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.