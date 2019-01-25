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  • Trim, edge & shave any length of hair Trim, edge & shave any length of hair Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

    OneBlade Replacement blade

    QP220/51

    Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

    Its dual protection system: a glide coating combined with rounded tips, makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter which powers through any length of hair.

    See all benefits

    OneBlade Replacement blade

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    See all OneBlade replacement blades

    Trim, edge & shave any length of hair

    Designed to cut hair, not skin

    • Trim, edge and shave
    • 2 x Original
    • Fits on all OneBlade handles
    • Stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel
    Unique OneBlade Technology

    Unique OneBlade Technology

    The Philips OneBlade is a revolutionary new hybrid styler that can trim, shave and create clean lines and edges, on any length of hair. Its dual protection system – a glide coating combined with rounded tips – makes shaving easier and comfortable. Its shaving technology features a fast-moving cutter, which powers through any length of hair.

    Fits on all OneBlade handles

    Fits on all OneBlade handles

    Fits with OneBlade (QP14xx, QP25xx, QP26xx, QP27xx, QP28xx) and OneBlade Pro (QP65xx, QP66xx)

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Blade that doesn't fade easily

    Durable stainless steel blade that lasts up to 4 months of use* to keep that fresh feel. When the replacement indicator - eject icon - will appear on the blade, the blade performance may no longer be optimal. It is time to consider changing the blade for the best shaving experience

    Dual-sided blade

    Dual-sided blade

    Cuts both up and down. Get the perfect lines in seconds with the dual-sided blade, enabling you to see every hair you're cutting.

    Wet & dry

    Wet & dry

    OneBlade is waterproof (IPX7), so it is easy to clean, just rinse it under the tap. You can also shave in the shower, with or without foam - whatever you prefer.

    Technical Specifications

    • OneBlade replacement blade

      Replacement blades per package
      2

    • Service

      Replacement head
      Replace every 4 months*
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    • For best shaving experience. Based on 2 full shaves per week. Actual results may vary.
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