Search terms

EN
AR

Shaver series 1000

Dry electric shaver

S1520/21
  • Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave
    -{discount-value}

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

    S1520/21

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Shaver series 1000 Dry electric shaver

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 1000 offers you an easy and convenient shave for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a CloseCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all Series shavers

      Convenient, Easy shave

      Closest electric shaver on the neck in its class*

      • CloseCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      • Pop-up trimmer

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads
        Shaving system
        CloseCut Blade System

      • Power

        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Stand-by power
        0.1 W

      • Ease of use

        Operation
        • Cordless use
        • Unplug before use

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling

      • Service

        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V

      • Design

        Color
        Black charcoal grey black

      • Ease of use

        Display
        Battery low indicator

      • Power

        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Run time
        45 min / 15 shaves
        Max power consumption
        2 W

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        • Cleaning brush
        • Protective cap
        Pop-up trimmer included
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          • Compared to other entry level leading foil and rotary shavers

          By clicking on the link, you will be leaving the official Royal Philips Healthcare ("Philips") website. Any links to third-party websites that may appear on this site are provided only for your convenience and in no way represent any affiliation or endorsement of the information provided on those linked websites. Philips makes no representations or warranties of any kind with regard to any third-party websites or the information contained therein.

          I understand

          You are about to visit a Philips global content page

          You are about to visit the Philips USA website.

          Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.