Home
Philips - Click here to navigate to the homepage
EN
AR

Search terms

Shaver series 3000

Dry electric shaver

S3120/22
1 Awards
  • Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave Convenient, Easy shave
    -{discount-value}
  • Play Pause

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    S3120/22
    1 Awards

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Find similar products

    Shaver series 3000 Dry electric shaver

    Convenient, Easy shave

    The Shaver Series 3000 gives you an easy and convenient shave with more comfort for an affordable price. 4-direction Flex Heads, combined with a ComfortCut Blade System, guarantee a smooth result. See all benefits

    Similar products

    See all series-shavers

      Convenient, Easy shave

      Comfortably close

      • ComfortCut Blade System
      • 4-direction Flex Heads
      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Rounded edges move smoothly over skin for a protective shave

      Get a comfortable dry shave. Our ComfortCut Blade System with rounded profile heads glide smoothly across your skin while protecting it from nicks and cuts.

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Heads flex in 4 directions to easily shave every curve

      Flex heads with 4 independent movements adjust to every curve of your face, giving you an easy shave even on the neck and jaw line.

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Consistent maximum power year after year

      Shave longer with every charge. Your shaver will keep going just as strong for years, thanks to our powerful and efficient lithium-ion battery.

      45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      45 minutes of cordless shaving after an eight-hour charge

      You'll have 45+ minutes of running time – that's about 15 shaves – on an eight-hour charge. Or choose to shave with the device plugged in.

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      One touch open, for easy cleaning

      Simply pop the heads open, and rinse thoroughly under the tap.

      Can be used corded and cordless

      Can be used corded and cordless

      This shaver is designed to work either plugged in or cordless. Use the cord in order to shave while charging. Or shave cordlessly when the shaver is charged.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving Performance

        Shaving system
        ComfortCut Blade System
        Contour following
        4-direction Flex Heads

      • Accessories

        Maintenance
        Protective cap

      • Ease of use

        Cleaning
        Fully washable
        Display
        • Battery low indicator
        • Replace shaving heads indicator
        Operation
        Corded & Cordless use

      • Design

        Handle
        Ergonomic grip & handling
        Color
        Precision black santorini

      • Power

        Automatic voltage
        100-240 V
        Run time
        45 min / 15 shaves
        Battery Type
        Lithium-ion
        Charging
        8 hours full charge
        Max power consumption
        9  W
        Stand-by power
        0.1  W

      • Service

        2-year guarantee
        Yes
        Replacement head
        Replace every 2 yrs with SH30

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

      Suggested products

        Recently viewed products

          Awards