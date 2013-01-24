Home
  The most reliable connection to your baby
    -{discount-value}

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    SCD505/01

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby.

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits

    Philips Avent DECT Baby Monitor

    The most reliable connection to your baby

    Our Avent DECT Baby Monitors give you the reassurance of feeling close to your baby, even when you are not in the same room. The most reliable connection with crystal clear sound, a soothing nightlight and lullabies for you and your baby. See all benefits

      The most reliable connection to your baby

      Complete peace of mind whilst your baby sleeps

      • 100% private connection
      • Night light and lullabies
      • Talkback function
      DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference & 100% privacy

      DECT technology guarantees zero interference from any other transmitting product like other baby monitors, cordless phones and cell phones. Data encryption provides a secure and private connection, so you can be sure that you are the only one that can hear your baby.

      Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

      Perfect clear sound due to DECT Technology

      Hear every tiny giggle, gurgle, and hic-up with perfect clarity.DECT(Digital Enhanced Cordless Telecommunications) technology provides high quality, crystal clear sound so you can hear your baby anytime.

      Energy saving ECO mode

      Energy saving ECO mode

      Switch on the ECO mode to reduces transmission power in the baby room.In the ECO mode the units only connect when the baby makes a sound.

      Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

      Sound level lights indicate if the baby makes noise

      Lights are activated to indicate the level of sound in your baby's room. Even when the Parent Unit is muted.

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

      Always know when your monitor is in range and connected

      The parent unit will alert you when your monitor is out of range or when the power is low, helping you make sure that you are always connected to your baby.

      Range up to 330 meters*

      Range up to 330 meters*

      Indoor range up to 50 meters*. Outdoor range up to 330 meters*.

      Rechargeable parent unit

      Rechargeable parent unit

      The rechargeable parent unit enables you to move in and around the home.

      Superior operating time up to 24 hours

      Superior operating time up to 24 hours

      The small, rechargeable parent unit will give you the freedom of cordless reaming for up to 24 hours before re-charging is required. However this is depending on the type of batteries used and how often and how long you use the parent unit on batteries.

      Stay connected with talk back

      Stay connected with talk back

      Sometimes all your baby needs is the soothing sound of your voice. With one clickof this essential feature you can connect with your baby from anywhere around the home.

      Calming & soothing

      Help soothe your baby to sleep with the warm tranquil glow of the night light and soft lullabies.

      Technical Specifications

      • Power

        Operating time on battery hour
        24 hours
        Power Supply
        • 120 V (US)
        • 220 - 240 V
        Charging time
        8  hrs

      • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

        Frequency band
        DECT
        Number of channels
        120
        Automatic channel selection
        Yes

      • Accessories

        Batteries
        yes
        AC/DC adaptor
        Yes
        Quick start guide
        Yes
        User manual
        Yes
        Neck cord
        Yes
        Charging base for parent unit
        No

      • Convenience

        Battery low indication
        Yes
        Volume control
        Yes
        Auto out-of-range warning
        Yes
        Sound-level lights
        Yes
        Battery charging indication
        Yes
        Sensitivity control
        Yes

      • Technical specifications

        Operating temperature range °C
        10 - 40 °C
        Storage temperature range
        10 - 40  °C

      • Logistic data

        F-box dimensions (W x H x D)
        220 x 156 x 94  mm

      • Features

        DECT Technology
        Yes
        Energy saving Smart ECO mode
        ECO mode
        Sound activation lights
        5 LED lights
        Comforting night light
        Yes
        Lullabies
        Yes
        Volume control and sound activation
        Yes
        Indoor range up to
        50m
        Outdoor range up to
        330 meters
        Talkback function
        Yes

      • Development stages

        Stages
        • Pregnancy
        • 0 - 6 months

          • The operating range of the baby monitor varies depending on the surroundings and factors that cause interference.