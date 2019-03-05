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  • Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Our Natural bottle with a soft and anti-collapse ribbed teat is designed for growing babies. The comfort petals and natural teat shape allows natural latch on and makes it easy to combine breast and bottle feeding.

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    Philips Avent Natural baby bottle

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    See all Natural baby bottles

    Easy to combine with breastfeeding

    Natural latch on

    • 1 Bottle
    • 11oz/330ml
    • Fast flow teat
    • 6m+
    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

    Natural latch on due to the wide breast shaped teat

    The wide breast shaped teat promotes a natural latch on similar to the breast, making it easy for your baby to combine breast and bottle feeding.

    Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

    Flexible, anti-collapse ribbed teat design

    Petals and ridges inside the teat allow flexibility without collapse, for an uninterrupted feed.

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to reduce colic and discomfort

    Anti-colic valve designed to keep air away from your baby’s tummy, to help reduce colic and discomfort.

    Teats with different flow rates available

    Teats with different flow rates available

    The Philips Avent Natural range offers different teat softness and increasing flow rates for every development stage of your baby.

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Ergonomic shape for maximum comfort

    Due to the unique shape, the bottle is easy to hold and grip in any direction for maximum comfort, even for baby’s tiny hands.

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Simple to use and clean, quick and easy assembly

    Wide bottle neck makes filling and cleaning easy. Only a few parts for quick and simple assembly.

    Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

    Compatible with the Philips Avent Natural range

    Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!

    This bottle is BPA free*

    This bottle is BPA free*

    The Philips Avent Natural bottle is made of BPA free* material (polypropylene).

    Soft and smooth silicone for your baby's changing needs

    Bite resistant and smooth teat designed for growing baby's changing needs.

    Technical Specifications

    • Design

      Bottle design
      • Ergonomic shape
      • Wide neck

    • Material

      Bottle
      • Polypropylene
      • BPA free*
      Teat
      • Silicone
      • BPA free*

    • What is included

      Baby bottle
      1  pcs

    • Ease of use

      Bottle use
      • Easy to hold
      • Easy to assemble
      • Easy to clean

    • Functions

      Anti-colic valve
      Yes
      Latch on
      • Natural latch on
      • Easy combine breast and bottle
      Teat
      Unique comfort petals, Soft and flexible teat

    • Development stages

      Stage
      0-12 months

    • Variations in bottle design

      Color
      Clear

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    • 0% BPA, following EU regulation 10/2011
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