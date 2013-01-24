Home
    The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold any bottle size, it is answering your daily drying needs. See all benefits

    The Philips Avent drying rack is designed to dry your baby's bottles and accessories in the most clean and tidy way. With a flexible design, a detachable drip tray and room to hold any bottle size, it is answering your daily drying needs. See all benefits

      Technical Specifications

      • Development stages

        Stages
        0-24 monts

      • Functions

        Detachable drip tray
        Easy disposal of excess water
        Flexible design
        Adjustable to baby's needs
        High capacity
        Bottles, breast pump, soothers
        Hygienic drying
        Open design for optimum drying

      • Design

        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy assembly
        Yes
        Easy filling
        Yes

      • Material

        Polpropylene (PP)
        Yes

      • What is included

        Drying rack
        1  pcs

