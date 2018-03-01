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  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime
  • Convenient soothing at bedtime

Discontinued

Philips AventNight time pacifier

SCF176/62

Convenient soothing at bedtime

Comfort your baby at bedtime with the Philips Avent Classic Night Time pacifier: our glow in the dark handle makes it easier to find at night. As they sleep, our orthodontic collapsible nipple respects your baby’s natural oral development.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Unique glow in the dark handle

Convenient soothing at bedtime

  • With glow in the dark handle

  • 6-18m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 2-pack

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

Find glowing handle more easily at bedtime

We know that getting your little one back to sleep is important. Our unique glow in the dark handle helps you find this pacifier without having to switch on the lights.*

Designed for natural oral development

Designed for natural oral development

Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

Made at our award-winning site in the UK

You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. Expose glow in the dark handles to light before use.

  2. No 1 global pacifier brand

  3. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  4. Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage

  5. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year