  Supports your child's development
    Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers

    Supports your child's development

    The Philips Avent Pacifier 18m+ supports your child’s development and changing soothing needs. Its bite resistant nipple respects growing teeth and gums while still providing comfort. Available in a range of cute designs and colors. See all benefits

    Unfortunately this product is no longer available

    Philips Avent Freeflow pacifiers

      Bite resistant nipple

      • With bite resistant nipple
      • 18m+
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Bite resistant nipple for your toddler

      Bite resistant nipple for your toddler

      This pacifier's bite resistant nipple is designed especially for older babies.*

      Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      Extra air holes let your baby's skin breathe

      Skin needs to breathe, especially your little one's. Our shield has 6 air holes for extra airflow, designed to reduce skin irritation.

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      Made at our award-winning site in the UK

      You can be sure that your little one's comfort is in good hands. This pacifier was made at our award-winning site in the UK.*

      Security handle for easy removal

      Security handle for easy removal

      Our security handle lets you easily remove your baby’s pacifier at any time. Even little hands can grab it!

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      Snap-on cap helps keep your baby's pacifier clean

      When the pacifier isn't in use, simply snap on the cap before storing to keep the nipple safe and clean.

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Easy to sterilize for extra hygiene

      Keeping your little one's Soothies and pacifiers clean is easy. Simply put them in your sterilizer or submerge in boiling water.

      Learn tips & tricks to help your child become pacifier free

      Learn tips & tricks to help your child become pacifier free

      Our Parent Infant Clinical Psychologist shares friendly methods and helpful tips about de-soothing on www.philips.com/sootherfree. These tips and tricks will help your child with the transition to become pacifier free.

      Technical Specifications

      • What is included

        Freeflow pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Safety

        Safety ring handle
        Yes
        BPA-free
        Yes

      • Hygiene

        Easy to clean
        Yes
        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes

            • No 1 global pacifier brand
            • this pacifier should not be used as a teether. Resistant to occassional bites.
            • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
            • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
            • 2014 Manufacturer of the Year