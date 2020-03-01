Search terms

  The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin
    Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier

    SCF222/02

    The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

    Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier

SCF222/02

The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing.

    Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier

    The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

    Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing. See all benefits

    The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

    Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing. See all benefits

    Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier

    The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

    Take care of sensitive skin with the Philips Avent ultra soft pacifier. Our super soft*, flexible shield follows the curves of your baby's cheeks, leaving fewer marks and less irritation for more comfortable soothing. See all benefits

      The softest soother for your baby's sensitive skin

      Flexible shield for a comfortable fit

      • ultra soft and flexible
      • 0-6m
      • Orthodontic & BPA-Free
      • 2-pack
      Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation

      Soft, flexible shield for fewer skin marks & less irritation

      Sensitive skin needs extra care. Our shield technology lets this soother follow the natural curves of your baby's face for a comfortable fit. Your little one will experience fewer skin marks and less irritation.

      Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

      Rounded shield for extra comfort every day

      Our rounded shield minimizes pressure for comfortable soothing that's gentle on your little one's cheeks.

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      Loved by babies worldwide*

      When we asked moms how their little ones respond to our textured silicone nipples, on average 98% said that their baby accepts Philips Avent ultra soft and ultra air pacifiers.

      Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

      Textured, silky nipple for soothing comfort

      This pacifier’s silky, textured silicone nipple soothes and comforts your little one.

      Designed for natural oral development

      Designed for natural oral development

      Our collapsible silicone nipple has a symmetrical shape that respects your baby's palate, teeth and gums as he or she grows.

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      Sterilize and store in one handy case

      The ultra soft travel case doubles as a sterilizer, so all you need to do is add some water and pop it in the microwave. Then rest easy that it's clean for the next use.

      Technical Specifications

      • Accessories included

        Sterilizer/carrying case
        Yes

      • Safety

        BPA-free
        Yes
        Safety ring handle
        Yes

      • What is included

        ultra soft pacifier
        2  pcs

      • Hygiene

        Can be sterilized
        Yes
        Dishwasher safe
        Yes
        Easy to clean
        Yes

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

          • Developed with healthcare professionals and moms
          • 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% teat acceptance of the textured Philips Avent teat used in our ultra air and ultra soft soothers
          • For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
          • No 1 global pacifier brand
          • Our range supports moms and babies at every development stage
          • 85% of moms surveyed perceive this pacifier feels softer than eight comparable models of other leading brands, independent research, USA, Feb 2017

