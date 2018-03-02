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2 year warranty

All series

  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier
  • A light, breathable pacifier

Discontinued

Philips Aventultra air pacifier

SCF244/00

A light, breathable pacifier

Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.

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Philips Avent #1 Recommended brand by moms worldwide Icon [9crop-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [master-673c99410da84f7fbac3b2b900864556] [com-mig]

brand recommended by moms worldwide1

Extra-large air holes let your baby's skin breathe

A light, breathable pacifier

  • Lets your baby’s skin breathe

  • 0-6m

  • Orthodontic & BPA-Free

  • 1-pack

4 extra large air holes

4 extra large air holes

ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.

Skin stays drier while soothing

Skin stays drier while soothing

Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

Rounded edges for comfortable soothing

The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.

Technical Specifications

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Disclaimers

  1. Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024. 

  1. 2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.

  2. For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use

  3. No 1 global pacifier brand

  4. 2014 Manufacturer of the Year