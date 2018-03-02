2 year warranty
2 year warranty
Discontinued
SCF244/00
A light, breathable pacifier
Soothe your baby with a pacifier that lets its skin breathe. The Philips Avent ultra air has extra large holes to keep skin dry. Its lightweight shield is designed for maximum air flow. Available in various colors and designs.
Lets your baby’s skin breathe
0-6m
Orthodontic & BPA-Free
1-pack
ultra air is designed to allow maximum air flow, so your baby's sensitive skin can breathe.
Your little one's skin stays drier while soothing, thanks to this pacifier's breathable design which creates a maximum air flow.
The ultra air shield is lightweight and features rounded edges for your baby's comfort.
Based on an online satisfaction survey conducted globally with 8,139 users of mother and child care brands and products in 2024.
2016-2017 US consumer tests show an average of 98% nipple acceptance of the textured Philips Avent nipple used in our 0-6m and 6-18m ultra air and ultra soft pacifiers.
For hygiene reasons, replace pacifiers after 4 weeks of use
No 1 global pacifier brand
2014 Manufacturer of the Year