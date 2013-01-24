Home
  Toddler cutlery set for independent eating
    The Philips Avent SCF714/00 cutlery set is a well suited solution for your child's development stages

      Toddler cutlery set for independent eating

      Avent Cutlery

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Easy-grip for little hands - ideal for self-feeding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Non-slip handles - easy grip, rest on bowl without sliding

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Deep scoop spoon and fork

      Technical Specifications

      • Country of origin

        Made in China
        Yes

      • What is included

        Toddler Fork
        1
        Toddler Spoon
        1
        Toddler knife
        1

      • Weight and dimensions

        Product weight
        0.067  kg
        Net product dimensions excl. attachments
        Spoon/Knife: 140 (L) X 28 (W) X 18 (D) Fork: 152 (L) X 25 (W) X 15 (D)  mm
        F-box dimensions
        28 (D) X 116 (W) X 240 (H)  mm
        Number of F-boxes in A-box
        6

