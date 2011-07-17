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  • Keeps your straw cup hygienic always Keeps your straw cup hygienic always Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

    Philips Avent Straw Cups

    SCF764/00

    Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

    The Philips Avent replacement straw set SCF764/00 with brush includes 2 replaceable straw sets and a cleaning brush. This means that the straw in the cup can always be kept clean and hygienic for use at anytime!

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    Philips Avent Straw Cups

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    Keeps your straw cup hygienic always

    Replacement silicone straws with cleaning brush

    • Replacement straw sets
    • With brush
    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    All parts are dishwasher safe for convenience

    .

    Technical Specifications

    • Country of origin

      China
      Yes

    • What is included

      Brush
      1  pcs
      Replacement straws
      2 sets

    • Development stages

      Stage
      • 12 months +
      • 18 months +

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