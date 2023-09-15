Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up. See all benefits
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up. See all benefits
If you're eligible for VAT relief on medical devices, you can claim it on this product. The VAT amount will be deducted from the price shown above. Look for full details in your shopping basket.
Clinically proven to reduce colic and discomfort*
Our Anti-colic nipple flow 2 has an integrated valve that send the air away from the baby’s tummy and is recommended for babies 1 month and up. See all benefits
Our anti-colic valve is designed to keep air away from your baby's tummy to reduce colic and discomfort*. As your baby feeds, the valve integrated into the nipple flexes to allow air into the bottle to prevent vacuum build up and vents it towards the back of the bottle. It keeps air away from baby’s tummy to help reduce colic and discomfort.
The nipple shape allows secure latch and the ribbed texture helps prevents collapse for uninterrupted, comfortable feeding.
The nipple is designed not to collapse, for a secure latch and uninterrupted feeding.
Mix and match our breast pump, bottle and cup parts, and create the product that works for you, when you need it!
Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples are available in different flow rates, to keep up with your baby’s growth. We recommend replacing nipples every 3 months for hygiene reasons. Use Philips Avent Anti-colic bottles only with Philips Avent Anti-colic nipples.
Philips Avent anti-colic nipple is made of BPA free material (silicone).
Full Compatibility with Philips Avent Anti-colic bottle with or without AirFree vent.
Material
What is included
Nipple
Functions
Development stages
Our site can best be viewed with the latest version of Microsoft Edge, Google Chrome or Firefox.