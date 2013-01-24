Home
    Within two years your shaver heads cut 9 million hairs on your face. Replace the shaver heads and get back to 100% performance. Compatible with the Series 9000 Shaver.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Change heads every 2 years for best results

      • V-Track Precision blades
      • Fits S9000 (S9xxx)
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW97xx
      • Fits Star Wars Shaver SW67xx
      Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

      Replacement heads for Shaver series 9000

      SH90 replacement heads are compatible with Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx), 8000 (S8xxx), Star Wars shaver SW9700 and SW6700.

      Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

      Perfectly guides hairs for a close shave with V-Track blades

      The patented V-Track Precision Blades gently position each hair in the best cutting angle, even hairs that are flat or different lengths. This allows you to cut 30% closer in less strokes leaving your skin in great condition.

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Lifts hairs to cut comfortably close

      Shave closer with the dual-blade Super Lift & Cut action. The first blade raises each hair while the second blade comfortably cuts below skin level, for really smooth results.

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      Replace your shaving heads in just two steps

      The latest Philips shavers have an inbuilt replacement reminder in the form of a shaving unit symbol. This symbol will light up and indicate you when to replace shaving heads.

      Easy to replace heads

      Easy to replace heads

      1. Pull the shaving head holder off. 2. Replace the shavings heads with new ones. 3. Reattach the shaving head holder. 4. To reset the shaver, press and hold the on/off button for more than 5 seconds.

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      Reset your shaver after replacing shaving heads

      After replacing shaving heads, you can reset the replacement reminder by pressing the on/off button for more than 7 seconds. Otherwise, replacement trigger will turn off automatically after 9 successive shaves.

      Reset your shaver to new

      Reset your shaver to new

      To get back to 100% performance, replace your shaving heads every 2 years.

      Technical Specifications

      • Shaving heads

        Fits product type
        Shaver series 9000 (S9xxx)
        Shaving heads per packaging
        3

      • Accessories

        Included in pack
        Retaining ring holder

      Get support for this product

      Go to consumer care

