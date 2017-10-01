SHB9850NC/00
More sound, less noise
Tune in to a universe of music with the Philips SHB9850NC headphones. Boasting up to 99% noise cancellation they are your ultimate travel companion. Enjoy music easily with smart touch control and one-tap NFC pairing with Bluetooth devices.See all benefits
High Resolution Audio offers the best in audio performance, reproducing original studio master recordings more faithfully than 16bit/44.1kHz CD formats. This uncompromising quality makes High Resolution Audio the best sound companion for the music lover. These headphones meet the stringent standards required for the Hi-Res Audio stamp of quality.
Finely tuned 40mm neodymium drivers combined with a closed-back acoustic system design and over-ear sealing provide an excellent and impressive precision sound.
A compact multi-way foldable construction is ideal for an on-the-go companion.
Multi-point allows you to connect your Philips Bluetooth headhpones with two Bluetooth-enabled devices simultaneously. Simply pair up the two devices to enjoy movies and music while effortlessly taking calls in between.
Simple NFC pairing lets you connect your Bluetooth® headphones with any Bluetooth-enabled device – with just a single touch.
Smart touch controls on the right earshell give control of your music and calls with a tap or a swipe. Tap to play, pause music and answering calls, swipe sideway to change tracks and swipe up and down to change volume. It's time to forget about hunting for buttons.
ActiveShield Pro™ hybrid active noise canceling techonolgy features four microphones. Two feed-backward microphones are used for canceling low frequencies while feed-forward microphones extend the bandwidth of noise cancellation into mid and high frequencies. This combination ensures cancellation over a wide frequency range and a greater degree of music optimization in any environment.
Enjoy high quality wireless sound with Bluetooth 4.0.
Enjoy 16 hours of continuous music playback even with Bluetooth and Active Noise Canceling on, 28 hours when only Bluetooth is on and 33 hours when only ANC is on.
Compatible with Siri and Google Now, the latest Philips Bluetooth headphones make using your virtual assistant even easier. All you need is a press on the earcan button to activate Siri on iPhone or Google Now on Android devices.
Unlike most noise cancellation headphones, these work with or without a battery to consistently deliver excellent audio in any environment. If the battery runs out, simply plug in the audio cable and continue enjoying your favorite music.
