    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 2 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

    Power your electronics safely

    Featuring 4 grounded outlets with individual switches for each AC outlets. 2 meter cord with fuse. See all benefits

      Power your electronics safely

      4 outlets with individual switches

      • Home electronics
      • 4 outlets
      • 2 m
      • double pole power switch

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      2 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 2 m from the AC outlet.

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      LED Power indicator

      LED lights for each sockets to indicate the on/off status.

      Technical Specifications

      • Product dimensions

        Width
        7.5  cm
        Height
        27.6  cm
        Depth
        2.52  cm

      • Packaging dimensions

        EAN
        48 95229 10675 8
        Type of shelf placement
        Both
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Carton

      • Outer Carton

        GTIN
        1 48 95229 10675 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        20

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 10675 2
        Number of consumer packagings
        10

