Power multiplier

SPN4943WA/56
    -{discount-value}

    Featuring 4 outlet extension socket with individual switch, with 2M cord.with 2 USB 2.1A charging

    Featuring 4 outlet extension socket with individual switch, with 2M cord.with 2 USB 2.1A charging See all benefits

    Featuring 4 outlet extension socket with individual switch, with 2M cord.with 2 USB 2.1A charging See all benefits

    Featuring 4 outlet extension socket with individual switch, with 2M cord.with 2 USB 2.1A charging See all benefits

      Power your electronics safely

      Expand your number of sockets to 4

      • 4 outlets
      • individual switch
      • 2 m
      • 2 USB chaging ports

      Individual on/off power switch

      This individual switch controls each outlet power on the extension socket. Save money and energy

      2 USB ports, fast charging up to 2.1A output current

      USB charging ports allow you to charge USB devices.

      2 m power cord

      Provides power to the unit which can be 2 m from the AC outlet.

      4 Outlets

      Convert one outlet into four outlets. Allowing you to plug in multiple devices from one single AC outlet.

      BS plug with 13A fuse

      BS plug with 13A fuse for safety use

      Automatic safety shutter

      Keep away small objects and children finger from accessing the sockets inside.

      Technical Specifications

      • Packaging dimensions

        Type of shelf placement
        Laying
        Number of products included
        1
        Packaging type
        Card
        EAN
        48 95229 11648 1

      • Outer Carton

        Number of consumer packagings
        2
        GTIN
        1 48 95229 11648 8

      • Inner Carton

        GTIN
        2 48 95229 11648 5
        Number of consumer packagings
        1

      • Product dimensions

        Cable length
        200  cm

      Get support for this product

      Find FAQs, user manuals and tips

