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  • Charge your phone. Stream your music. Charge your phone. Stream your music. Charge your phone. Stream your music.

    Clock Radio

    TAR7705/98

    Charge your phone. Stream your music.

    Wake to your favorite radio station or a buzzer, with your phone fully charged. This Bluetooth clock radio features a wireless Qi charger and USB charging. You get crystal-clear radio and you can stream audio from your mobile device.

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    Clock Radio

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    Charge your phone. Stream your music.

    • DAB+
    • Bluetooth®
    • with wireless phone charger

    Packed with features

    A large, clear digital-time display glows at the front of this Bluetooth clock radio. Key controls are located on the top panel, which also hides a wireless Qi charging pad for your phone. For older-style phones, there's a USB charging port.

    DAB+/FM radio. Digital tuning with up to 20 presets

    From non-stop music to the latest news, this digital radio is your ticket to better listening! The DAB+ tuner delivers crystal-clear reception, and you can set up to 20 presets for your favorite stations.

    Sleep Timer. Drift off listening to your favorite tunes

    Drift into restful sleep with your favorite station playing in the background. You can set the clock's Sleep Timer to play the radio for up to 2 hours. After your preset time has elapsed, the radio turns off.

    Dual alarm. One clock, two wakeup calls

    The dual alarm function lets you set two different alarms, and wakes you to your favorite radio station or a buzzer. Perfect if you're likely to snooze through the first alarm. Or if your partner needs to wake before you.

    Auto time sync. Battery backup if the power fails

    This alarm clock automatically syncs time, and it also has a battery backup. If there's a power failure, you won't have to reset the clock and your alarm settings will be saved.

    Technical Specifications

    • Sound

      Output power (RMS)
      4W
      Sound System
      Stereo

    • Loudspeakers

      Full range driver diameter
      1.75"
      Number of full range drivers
      2

    • Connectivity

      Bluetooth
      Yes
      Bluetooth version
      5.0
      Bluetooth profiles
      • A2DP
      • AVRCP
      Bluetooth range
      10M (free space)
      Audio in
      No

    • Tuner/Reception/Transmission

      Auto digital tuning
      Yes
      Tuner bands
      • FM
      • DAB/DAB+
      No. of preset stations
      20 (FM), 20 (DAB)
      DAB
      • info display
      • menu
      • smart scan
      RDS
      Yes.

    • Convenience

      Backlight color
      White
      Volume control
      Up/ Down
      Display brightness
      High/ Mid/ Low

    • Power

      Power supply
      100 - 240V AC, 50/60Hz
      Standby power consumption
      < 1W
      Power type
      DC Input
      Backup battery
      AAA x 2 (not included)
      Operation power consumption
      < 17.1W

    • Packaging dimensions

      EAN
      48 95229 11058 8

    • Accessories

      Included accessories
      • Warranty certificate
      • Quick start guide
      • Power adapter

    • Dimensions

      Packaging Depth
      76  mm
      Product depth
      153  mm
      Weight incl. Packaging
      0.906  kg
      Packaging Height
      162  mm
      Packaging Width
      213  mm
      Product width
      153  mm
      Product height
      68  mm
      Product weight
      0.606  kg

    • Alarm

      Alarm source
      • Buzzer
      • FM radio
      • DAB radio
      • Bluetooth
      No. of alarms
      2
      Sleep timer
      15/ 30/ 60/ 90/ 120 mins
      Snooze (repeat alarm)
      Yes, 9 mins

    • Charging

      USB devices
      5V, 1A
      Wireless charging
      Support Samsung fast charge 9W

    • Clock

      Display
      LCD
      Type
      Digital
      Time format
      • 12H
      • 24H

    What's in the box?

    Other items in the box

    • Warranty certificate
    • Quick start guide
    Badge-D2C

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