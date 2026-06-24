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Philips Support

My Philips Juicer is not working

Published on 24 June 2026
If your Philips Juicer is not working, please read our troubleshooting advice below.
If your Philips Juicer is not plugged into the wall socket properly, it may stop working. To solve this, make sure the appliance is correctly plugged into the wall socket as shown in the image below.
Plugging Philips Juicer into the wall socket
The lid is located on top of the filter of your Philips Juicer. If the lid is incorrectly assembled, then the appliance does not work as there is no proper activation of the safety function. Please, make sure the lid is properly assembled to the appliance.
Assembling the lid of Philips Juicer
The locking arm is located in the right and left side of your Philips Juicer. If the locking arm is not positioned or closed correctly, the appliance does not work as there is no proper activation of the safety function. Make sure the locking arm is closed properly as shown in the image below.

Did these solutions not solve the issue? Please contact us for further assistance.
Closing the locking arm of Philips Juicer
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