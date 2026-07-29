My Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected
Published on 29 July 2026
If your Philips Airfryer's homemade fries are not as expected, there might be a simple solution. Check out the steps below on how to solve it yourself.
Choose the potato type that is suitable for making fries
Best to fill the basket of your airfryer only with half of the total capacity for an even result
Larger fries can get less crispy than smaller fries
Shake the basket of your appliance 2-3 times during the air frying process
Your Philips Airfryer uses Rapid Air technology, which makes the frying process different from deep fat frying. Follow the steps below to prepare homemade fries with your airfryer:
Peel the potatoes and cut them into sticks.
Soak the potato sticks in a bowl for at least 30 minutes, take them out, and dry them with kitchen paper.
Pour half a tablespoon of olive oil into a bowl, put the sticks in the bowl, and mix until the sticks are coated with oil.
Remove the sticks from the bowl with your fingers or a kitchen utensil so that excess oil stays behind in the bowl. Put the sticks in the basket of your airfryer.
Fry 300-800 g of the potato sticks at 180°C for 18-25 minutes and shake the basket 2-3 times during the hot air frying process.
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When preparing fries or any other stacked food, we suggest using the larger basket (the right side). This basket has a larger surface area, allowing for the ingredients to be spread more evenly. This results in more balanced heat and airflow distribution throughout the ingredients, resulting in better cooking. Did the above solve the issue? If not contact us for further assistance.