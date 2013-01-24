My Philips/Saeco espresso machine is showing an error code

If your Philips espresso machine runs into an error, a red display appears with an icon image, together with a code number, such as 01, 03, 04, 05, 11, 14 or 19. Below you will find what the error codes mean and how to solve it.



Note: If your espresso machine is showing any other error codes not mentioned above, we advise you to contact us for further assistance as your machine needs service.