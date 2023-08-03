If your toothbrush makes a loud noise, the troubleshooting tips below may help you find a solution.
We recommend you follow the steps in the order listed below. In between steps, check to see if the issue is resolved before moving to the next. Alternatively, you can watch the video below to solve the issue.
1. Getting used to an electric toothbrush.
Sonicare toothbrushes use powerful vibrations to clean your teeth. The sound produced is louder than a manual toothbrush. If this is your first electric toothbrush, it can take a while to get used to electric brushing.
2. Place a brush head on your toothbrush.
If you turn on your toothbrush without a brush head, it will make more noise. Always ensure that a brush head is attached to your toothbrush.
3. Place the brush head correctly.
If your toothbrush makes an abnormally loud noise, a loose brush head may be the reason. Ensure the brush head is firmly placed on the handle and not loose. A small gap will remain between the handle and brush head as needed for vibration.
4. Replace the brush head.
It could also mean that your brush head is worn. We recommend replacing your brush head every three months. You can purchase a new brush head in our online store.
5. Identify where the noise is coming from.
Try the following steps: Step 1: Remove the brush head from the handle. Step 2: Turn your toothbrush on.
Is your toothbrush still making a loud or abnormal noise?