My Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibration is less powerful than before
Is your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush vibrating weakly or less powerful than before? You can view these possible causes and solutions to try and solve this issue yourself.
Easy-start feature is activated
- Some models come with the Easy-start feature activated. The Easy-start feature enables you to increase the vibrations over time to get used to electric brushing. Disable the Easy-start feature to increase the vibrations. You can find detailed instructions in the user manual that came with your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush to deactivate the Easy-start feature.
Battery is almost empty
The vibrations of your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush weaken as the battery runs out. Fully charge your toothbrush to increase vibrations. It can take up to 24 hours to fully charge your Philips Sonicare Toothbrush. Be sure to use the original charger that came with your toothbrush. Some Philips Sonicare Toothbrushes come with different types of chargers. They are not interchangeable.
If you have a toothbrush with replaceable batteries, (no charger), it's time to replace the batteries.
Worn out brush head
- Older brush heads can seem less effective or powerful while brushing. We recommend you to replace your brush head after 3 months of use.
Did this not solve the issue?
- If the issue persists, please contact us for further assistance.