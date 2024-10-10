The highest setting of your Philips 8000 Series Cordless is “Turbo” and it has a very high suction power. Based on this, the appliance consumes battery very fast in the “Turbo” setting. This setting is meant to be used to clean very dirty patches. For regular amounts of dust, your Philips 8000 Series Cordless can be used in setting “Eco” or “Normal”. See below some of the most common setups and their runtime depending on the power setting used.

Using the full stick (handheld, tube, and nozzle) with Floor Type Recognition “ON”.

Here are the runtimes of the three power settings (see image 1):

Eco (Runtime 29-50 minutes).

Normal (Runtime 19-28 minutes).

Turbo (Runtime 13-20 minutes).

Using the full stick (handheld, tube, and nozzle) with Floor Type Recognition “OFF”.

Here are the runtimes of the three power settings (see image 2):

Eco (Runtime 29-43 minutes).

Normal (Runtime 19-26 minutes).

Turbo (Runtime 13-17 minutes).

Using the handheld only, or the handheld, tube, and the Vacuum & Mop nozzle, or the handheld and accessory (crevice tool, soft brush, combination tool, upholstery nozzle).

Here are the runtimes of the three power settings (see image 3):

Eco (Runtime 72-80 minutes).

Normal (Runtime 32-35 minutes).

Turbo (Runtime 26-30 minutes).

Using the handheld and the MiniTurbo brush.

Here are the runtimes of the three power settings (see image 4):

Eco (Runtime 53-58 minutes).

Normal (Runtime 27-30 minutes).

Turbo (Runtime 17-19 minutes).

Notes :