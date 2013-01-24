My Smart Chef program stopped during the calculation phase
If the Smart Chef program of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium stopped working during the calculation phase, please read our troubleshooting advice below.
The drawer is opened during the calculation phase
- If you see the blinking bars on the display of your Philips Airfryer after the drawer is opened, please proceed cooking with the manual mode. Restarting the Smart Chef program with partially cooked food will lead to a wrong estimation of the cooking time.
The cooking chamber temperature is too high
- The cooking temperature of your Philips Airfryer XXL Premium could be too high either because the appliance is preheated or has not cooled down sufficiently between two batches. In this case, keep the drawer open for some minutes to cool it down. After this, close the drawer and start the Smart Chef program again.