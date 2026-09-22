How to clean my Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
To find out how to clean the dust bucket, filter, brush, and water tank of your Philips 8000 Series Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, check out the sections below. You can find the model name of the stick and/or check the image below.
Dust bucket To clean the dust bucket of your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, follow these simple steps:
Turn off the appliance (image 1).
Remove the bucket by pressing the release button while holding the appliance at a 45-degree angle (image 2).
Lift the colored part to access the bucket (image 3).
Tip:
if it is difficult to remove this part from the bucket, you can tap around the bucket with your flat hand, to loosen the colored part out a bit.
Removing is easiest if you position the hand holding the bucket at the bottom and lift the colored part with your other hand.
Empty the dust bucket (image 4).
Rinse the dust bucket under the tap. Please, avoid using the dishwasher (image 5).
Ensure the dust bucket is completely dry before placing it back (images 6-7).
Make sure you first align the protruding part of the bucket before hinging it in place. For more detailed instructions, please watch the video below.
Filter To keep your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner performing at its best, make sure to clean the filter regularly. Follow these simple steps:
Remove the filter case from the colored part by rotating it counter clock-wise (image 8).
Remove the washable foam filter from the filter case (image 9).
Tap both parts over a trash bin to clean (image 10).
Rinse the foam filter (image 11) and squeeze it until clean water comes out (image 12). Remember not to rinse the filter case.
Note: for the best cleaning result, run the water through the filter with the filter tab facing downwards, allowing deeply attached dust to be washed out.
Allow the filter to dry for 24 hours (image 13).
Reassemble the parts (images 14-16).
Make sure you first align the protruding part of the bucket before hinging it in place.
For more detailed instructions, you can watch the video below.
Note: Your vacuum cleaner will automatically remind you to clean the filter by displaying an i8 information code followed by a QR code to order a new filter (accessory XV1681). When the appliance shows i8, you can press any button (except the power button) to see the cleaning animation with step-by-step filter clean instructions. We advise replacing the filter if you keep getting an i8 message after cleaning, or at least every 6 months to ensure maximum performance. The dust container is not attached properly to the appliance If the dust bucket is not attached properly, this can cause problems with suction power. Make sure the dust bucket is attached properly by first aligning the top side of the bucket before hinging it in place (check the video below at 1:11-1:15).
Brush Your Philips Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below to clean the brush and refer to the video for more information:
Switch off the power (image A1).
Remove the brush by pressing the button (images A2-A3).
Cut and remove any tangled hairs from the brush (image A4).
Remove the side cap and cut hairs in between (image A5).
Insert the brush back in place, and your vacuum is ready to use (images A5-A6).
Water tank To keep your Aqua nozzle in good condition, we suggest following these easy steps for cleaning and drying after each use:
Remove the cloth from the water tank.
Empty the water tank (image B1).
Clean the water tank under the tap and shake it gently (image B4).
Let the water tank dry and clean the cloth by rinsing it or putting it into the washing machine.We recommend replacing the cloth every 6 months (accessory XV1700).
Dust bucket Please follow the steps below and refer to the video below for more information:
Turn off the appliance.
Remove the bucket by pressing the release button on the handheld adjacent to the dust bucket (image A1).
Take off the lid and empty the dust bucket (images A2-A3). Make sure hair and dirt stuck in the cyclone are also removed.
Take out the filter and clean the inside of the dust bucket with water or a damp cloth (images A5-A6). Please, avoid using the dishwasher.
Ensure the dust bucket is completely dry before placing it back (images A7-A9).
Filter To ensure your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max performs at its best, regular cleaning of the filter is essential. Follow these simple steps:
Remove the bucket by pressing the button on the handheld adjacent to the dust bucket (image B2).
Remove the filter case from the dust bucket and remove the washable foam filter from the filter case (images B3-B4).
Tap the foam filter over a trash bin to release loose dirt and rinse the foam filter under a tap (image B5)
Squeeze it until clean water comes out (images B6-B7).
Remember not to rinse the filter case but just tap it over a trash bin (image B8).
Allow the filter to dry for 24 hours (image B9).
Reassemble the parts (image B10).
For more information, refer to the video below. Note:
For optimal performance, we recommend cleaning the filter of your vacuum cleaner monthly and replacing the filter every 6 months.
Brush Your Philips Cordless Vacuum SpeedPro Max has a rotating brush located inside the nozzle. This brush can become clogged with hair and needs regular maintenance. Please follow the steps below and refer to the video below for more information:
Remove the brush with the easy button and take off the side cap (image A1-A3)
Pull out any strands on the brush and under the cap by hand or use scissors (image A4).
Place the side cap back by pushing it until you hear a click and snap the brush back into place (image A5-A7). Your vacuum is now ready to use again.
Water tank We recommend cleaning and drying your Aqua tank after each use. Here is how you can do this in a few simple steps:
Remove the cloth from the water tank (image B1).
Empty the water tank (image B2).
Clean the water tank under the tap and shake it gently (image B3-B5).
Empty the water tank and let it dry (image B6-B8).
Clean the cloth by rinsing it or putting it into the washing machine (image B9).
Tip: (XC8347 & XC8349): also clean the side channels of your Aqua nozzle every three months or if you notice a performance drop. You can do this by opening the side channels and removing the dirt.