Philips Support

I can't find the USB adapter/charger for my Philips product

Please refer to the information below if you are unable to find the USB adapter/charger for your Philips device.



This information refers to the HQ87 adapter for connecting a USB-A charging cable to a power outlet. It is relevant for Philips shaving, grooming, and beauty devices that come with a USB charging cable (including shavers/razors, OneBlade, Head Pro, lady shavers, and all-in-one trimmers).



Availability varies from location to location, so please choose the correct section for your country.