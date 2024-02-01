Search terms

Signage Solutions Multi-Touch Display

10BDL5051T/00
    From room booking and wayfinding to shelf advertising, this ultra-clear multi-touch smart display is ideal when space is at a premium. Power-over-Ethernet allows for flexible placement while the Android SoC enables versatile solutions.

      10” multi-touch display

      • 10"
      • Powered by Android
      • Multi-touch

      Easy installation with PoE+ technology

      Place your Philips Professional Display almost anywhere. PoE+ allows power and data to be delivered to your display over a single Ethernet cable. You won't need a power socket, but a power adapter is also supplied should you wish to plug in.

      Built-in camera and speakers

      The built in camera and speakers make this small touchscreen a truly versatile smart solution. Use it for retail audience measurement, footfall analytics, and more. Harness the power of Android AI apps to show targeted content. Or simply use your display for video conferencing.

      Internal memory. Upload content for instant play

      Save and play content without the need for a permanent external player. Your Philips Professional Display has an internal memory, which allows you to upload media into the display for instant playback. The internal memory also functions as a cache for online streaming.

      Plug-and-play 10-point multi-touch display

      Android-powered Philips professional displays are flexible and secure, optimised for native Android apps and the easy installation of web apps and software directly on the display. All controlled via an Internet connection.

      PPDS Wave-ready for remote management

      Your PPDS Wave-ready display enables you to manage and maintain this device remotely, securely switching out content wherever you are, whenever you choose. This evolutionary cloud platform puts you fully in control, with simplified installation and set-up, monitoring and controlling displays, upgrading firmware, managing playlists and setting power schedules. Saving you time, energy and environmental impact.

      Technical Specifications

      • Picture/Display

        Diagonal screen size (metric)
        25.6  cm
        Diagonal screen size (inch)
        10.1''  inch
        Optimum resolution
        1280 x 800
        Brightness
        350  cd/m²
        Aspect ratio
        16:10
        Viewing angle (horizontal)
        160  degree
        Viewing angle (vertical)
        160  degree
        Operating system
        Android 13

      • Connectivity

        Video output
        HDMI
        Audio output
        3.5mm jack
        Other connections
        • micro SD
        • USB 3.0 (x1)
        • USB 2.0 (x1)

      • Convenience

        Placement
        • Landscape (24/7)
        • Portrait (24/7)
        Screen saving functions
        Low Brightness
        Energy saving functions
        Smart Power
        Picture performance
        Advanced color control
        Network controllable
        • WiFi
        • BT4.0 BLE
        • Ethernet
        • WLAN
        Keyboard control
        • Hidden
        • Lockable
        Other convenience
        G sensor

      • Operating conditions

        Temperature range (operation)
        0 ~ 40  °C
        Temperature range (storage)
        -10 ~ 60  °C
        Altitude
        0 ~ 3000 m
        MTBF
        30,000  hour(s)
        Humidity range (operation)[RH]
        30-80% (without condensation)
        Humidity range (storage) [RH]
        10-85% (without condensation)

      • Power

        Consumption (Typical)
        2A  W
        Standby power consumption
        <0.5W
        Mains power
        DC12V +/- 5%, 2A, PoE=21.6W

      • Sound

        Built-in speakers
        2 x 1.5W

      • Accessories

        Included Accessories
        • AC power adapter
        • Quick start guide (x1)
        • USB cable

      • Miscellaneous

        On-Screen Display Languages
        • Arabic
        • Dutch
        • Danish
        • English
        • French
        • Finnish
        • German
        • Italian
        • Japanese
        • Norwegian
        • Polish
        • Portuguese
        • Russian
        • Spanish
        • Swedish
        • Simplified Chinese
        • Turkish
        • Traditional Chinese
        Regulatory approvals
        • CE
        • FCC, Class A
        • RoHS
        • CB
        • ETL
        Warranty
        3 year warranty

      • Internal Player

        CPU
        RK3568B2
        Memory
        2GB DDR4
        Storage
        16GB EMMC

      • Dimensions

        Set Width
        TBD  mm
        Set Height
        TBD  mm
        Set Depth
        TBD  mm
        Set Width (inch)
        TBD  inch
        Set Height (inch)
        TBD  inch
        Set Depth (inch)
        TBD  inch
        Bezel width (L/R, T/B)
        TBD
        Wall Mount
        75 x 75mm
        Product weight
        TBD  kg
        Product weight (lb)
        TBD  lb

